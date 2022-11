Edwards recorded 20 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 135-133 overtime loss to Wisconsin.

Edwards had plenty of success from beyond the arc Saturday, converting 83.3 percent of his attempts after making just 5.9 percent of his three-point attempts over the first three games of the year. Despite his early-season inefficiency, he's now scored in double figures in two of Motor City's first four games of the year.