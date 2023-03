Edwards compiled 17 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Charge.

Edwards was efficient from the floor Friday and was one of two bench players to score in double figures. He averaged 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 25.8 minutes per game over 25 regular-season appearances this year.