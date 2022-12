Edwards logged 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 win over Iowa.

Edwards shot just 36.4 percent from the floor during Saturday's matchup, but he scored in double figures for a fifth consecutive game. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25.6 minutes per game this season.