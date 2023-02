Edwards generated 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 99-95 win over the Blue.

Edwards scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 29 during Saturday's narrow win, and he also had the second-highest steal total on the team. He's now averaging 12.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 22.8 minutes per game this season.