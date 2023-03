Kelley logged 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during the 905's 137-126 loss at Greensboro on Saturday.

The 905 ended their latest season playing back-to-back games at Greensboro. Kelly was the 905's starting center, an improved role he used to log a double-double during both matchups.