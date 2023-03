Kelley logged eight points (4-7 FG), nine rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during the 905's 112-97 loss to Delaware on Wednesday.

Kelley was just a basket and rebound short of logging a double-double, and he added an impressive four swats to that total. Despite operating as a backup to Christian Koloko, Kelley continues to play well in his limited role.