Kelley logged 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during the 905's 135-125 win against Fort Wayne on Thursday.

The 905 received Christian Koloko from their NBA affiliate Wednesday. Despite his addition being expected to affect the outputs of centers Kelley and Jeremiah Tilmon on Thursday, only the latter was affected against Fort Wayne. Tilmon barely played two minutes while Kelley logged a double-double across 10 times the amount of his teammate's playing time.