Kelley totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds over 13 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Swarm.

The Spurs held a considerable lead over most of Wednesday's matchup, so Kelley played 13 minutes after totaling just six minutes across his past two appearances. He was relatively efficient from the field and put up his second-highest scoring total of the year during the blowout win. He's now averaging 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over 11.9 minutes per game this season.