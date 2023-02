Kelley logged nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during the 905's 108-102 loss to Windy City on Thursday.

Currently, Kelley is averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds across his eight G League games as a member of the Raptors 905. Following the Reggie Perry trade with their recent opponents, Kelley is expected to play a little more now that they do not have many centers other than him and Jeremiah Tilmon.