Kelley logged two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT) and one assist across 11 minutes during the 905's 122-119 win Monday versus Capital City.

Currently, Kelley is part of the Raptors' G League team. They used him as a backup, which he should continue expecting if the 905 manage to keep Joe Wieskamp on their team until after his 10-day NBA contract expires.