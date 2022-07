Okpala signed a two-year deal with the Kings on Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 23-year-old was traded to the Thunder last year but was waived without appearing in a single game for the team. Now Okpala reunites with Nigerian National Team head coach Mike Brown in Sacramento. The 6-foot-8 forward is set to compete amongst Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles and Chimezie Metu for playing time next season.