L.G. Gill: Average game
Gill managed eight points (2-6 FG, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes of action during Wednesday's 98-88 win over Lakeland.
The first year player from Maryland has shown flashes of offensive potential for the Swarm this season but has been very inconsistent in his ability to score in double figures. Gill is averaging 7.3 points and 4.6 points per game during his first stint in the G-League.
