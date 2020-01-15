Play

L.G. Gill: Collects nine against Stockton

Gill racked up nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one block over 19 minutes Saturday versus Stockton.

Gill has settled into a bench role for the Wolves, averaging just 4.0 points and 3.3 boards per contest with the occasional outburst like Saturday's effort. He should continue to work in a reserve role for Iowa moving forward.

