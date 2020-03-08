L.G. Gill: Does not play once again
Gill was inactive for Friday's 102-98 loss at Salt Lake City.
Gill hasn't played since Feb. 13 and was regularly limited to single-digit scoring appearances. When -- and if -- he returns this season, he should probably remain as a bench alternative for the Wolves and that wouldn't translate to a lot of fantasy upside.
