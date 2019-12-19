Play

L.G. Gill: Inactive Tuesday

Gill was not in uniform for Tuesday's game against G League Oklahoma City.

Gill had filled a nearly identical role to that of his 2018-19 campaign prior to his absence Tuesday, averaging 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over 17.7 minutes per contest. The expected length of his unavailability remains unclear, but Gill's status will be updated again when he's back in action.

