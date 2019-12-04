L.G. Gill: Minor production in relief
Across nine appearances, Gill has produced 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds on an average of 17.2 minutes a night.
The former Maryland Terp has seen upticks across the stat sheet in his second season with Iowa. The six-foot-eight forward may see an increase in time with Naz Reid dealing with injury.
