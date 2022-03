Figueroa recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal during Sunday's win over the Ignite.

The Oregon product rebounded nicely from a five-point outing against Stockton on Thursday with 14 points in Sunday's win. Figueroa is averaging 17.4 points along with a superb 9.0 rebounds with Santa Cruz this season.