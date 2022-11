Figueroa recorded 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3PT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes of play in South Bay's 141-92 win over Oklahoma City on Monday.

Figueroa had his playing time limited due to the blowout, however, he was incredible in his time on the court. He logged a double-double and led the team in rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the field. Through seven games, Figueroa has averaged 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game.