Figueroa secured five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 17 minutes of Saturday's 119-110 win over Salt Lake City.

Figueroa saw just six first-half minutes after picking up three fouls in his first minute of the second period. However, he managed to stay foul-less for the rest of the contest, salvaging his day with five points and a pair of steals.