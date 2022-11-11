Figueroa recorded 5 points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3PT) five rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes of play in Thursday's 130-113 loss to the G League Clippers.

Figueroa has cooled off following an opening-night explosion for 27 points and saw his minutes drop to 24 after registering 30 and 28 minutes in the first two games, respectively. His starting spot and overall workload is worth monitoring for fantasy owners considering Nate Pierre-Louis played nearly 30 minutes off the bench Thursday and continues to see a growing role.