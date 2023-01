Figueroa tallied six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block across 28 minutes of Thursday's 113-107 win over Birmingham.

Figueroa struggled to make a significant impact offensively, logging just six points and dishing out a single assist. However, he made up for it on the opposite end of the court, nabbing two steals and a block.