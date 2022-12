Figueroa registered 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes of Thursday's 131-95 win over Ontario.

Figueroa was brilliant despite having his minutes limited due to the blowout, logging a double-double in just 22 minutes. In 15 appearances, he has averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 26.2 minutes per game.