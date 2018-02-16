L.J. Peak: Moderate game
Peak accounted for 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals during Monday's 102-94 loss at Raptors 905.
The Georgetown product had a decent outing Monday as he was able to find a way into many statistical categories. Peak has shown the ability to score pass the 20-point mark, as his Feb. 5 outing of 37 points proves. Over the course of the season, though, the 22-year-old guard has been inconsistent in producing high-scoring games, which his season average of 12.6 points replicates.
