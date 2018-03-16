L.J. Peak: Scores 21 in loss
Peak chipped in 21 points (7-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block during Thursday's 118-111 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
This was Peak's best scoring game since finishing with a career high 37 points on Feb. 5, though he shot a rather low 38.9 percent from the floor Thursday. The 22-year-old from Georgetown has been a nice contributor to the Red Claws' offense this season, adding 12.3 points and 3.3 assists per game.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...