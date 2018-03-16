Peak chipped in 21 points (7-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block during Thursday's 118-111 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

This was Peak's best scoring game since finishing with a career high 37 points on Feb. 5, though he shot a rather low 38.9 percent from the floor Thursday. The 22-year-old from Georgetown has been a nice contributor to the Red Claws' offense this season, adding 12.3 points and 3.3 assists per game.