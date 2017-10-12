Peak was waived by the Celtics on Thursday.

Peak, an undrafted guard out of Georgetown, is coming off a standout junior season (16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists in 32.8 minutes per game), but he failed to impress the Celtics enough to earn himself a spot on the regular-season roster, so he'll now likely turn to the G-League to look for work.