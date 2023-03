James recorded 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 134-111 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

James' team-high five offensive rebounds helped him post his second double-double off the bench since joining the Legends. He will end the regular season averaging 10.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 26.0 minutes across 10 games with Texas.