Henton had 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one steal during Thursday's 113-105 win over Rio Grande Valley.

The 26-year-old from Providence has not scored safely in double digits in three straight games, as he shot an impressive 66.7 percent from the floor Thursday. During the season, Henton is averaging 16.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with Agua Caliente.