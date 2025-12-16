site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lakers-adou-thiero-assigned-to-g-league | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Lakers' Adou Thiero: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Los Angeles assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday.
Thiero has been limited to nine NBA appearances thus far with an average of 5.8 minutes per contest, so this move makes sense for the rookie.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories