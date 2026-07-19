Lakers' Adou Thiero: Double-doubles in SL loss

Thiero finished Saturday's 92-88 Summer League loss to Golden State with 18 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 26 minutes.

It was an efficient performance from Thiero, who made all nine of his shots between the field and the charity stripe while leading the Lakers in points, rebounds and steals. It was Thiero's first double-double of the Summer League and his most points in a game since July 10 against the Thunder (20). The 2025 second-rounder averaged just 6.0 minutes per game across 25 regular-season games in his rookie year, but he'll have the opportunity to earn a larger, more consistent role for himself in training camp and in the preseason.