Thiero (knee) is still not participating in live drills at practice, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Thiero remains limited to individual workouts due to a knee injury. The rookie forward is losing out on valuable reps at training camp, and he can be considered doubtful to make his preseason debut Sunday against the Warriors. Until Thiero is cleared for contact, the door remains open for Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht to nail down a reserve role in the Lakers' frontcourt.