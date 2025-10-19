Thiero (knee) was a modified practice participant Sunday, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Thiero missed all of Summer League and training camp due to left knee issues and isn't expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, though he's shown progress by participating in some on-court and practice work. The rookie out of Arkansas, selected No. 36 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, will need to earn his way into the rotation once fully healthy.