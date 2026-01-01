The Lakers announced Wednesday that Thiero has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Before being selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in June, Thiero was sidelined to close out his final collegiate season at Arkansas while recovering from left knee surgery. He's now dealing with an injury to his other knee, and though surgery doesn't appear to be on the docket for Thiero, he'll likely be sidelined throughout January. The rookie has made 15 appearances for the Lakers this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per contest.