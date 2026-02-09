The Lakers assigned Thiero (knee) to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

According to McMenamin, Thiero took part in a full-contact practice with South Bay on Sunday, marking the rookie first such session since he was diagnosed with a right knee MCL sprain in late December. Thiero will remain out for the Lakers' game Monday versus the Thunder and appears likely to sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set Tuesday versus the Spurs, but if he continues to practice in the G League in the coming days, he could be a candidate to play in South Bay's next game Wednesday versus the San Diego Clippers. After that, the NBA club will conclude its pre-All-Star-break schedule with a matchup Thursday versus the Mavericks.