Thiero was recalled from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, Ryan Ward of Lakers on SI reports.

Thiero, who hasn't played since Dec. 30 due to a right MCL sprain, practiced with the G League team Sunday and has since been recalled to the NBA level. The rookie won't play Monday against the Thunder and is unlikely to suit up Tuesday versus the Spurs, the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break. Thiero has appeared in 15 games this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per contest.