The Lakers recalled Thiero from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.

Since their last game Thursday, the Lakers have lost Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) to long-term injuries, and with Marcus Smart (ankle) joining them on the sideline for Sunday's game in Dallas, Thiero was summoned from the G League to provide reinforcement. Even if he's included in the rotation Sunday, Thiero likely won't be in store for enough minutes to make a meaningful fantasy impact.