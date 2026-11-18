Thiero totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal over six minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime win over the Hornets.

Thiero continues to see inconsistent playing time in the Lakers' rotation, limiting his opportunities to make an offensive impact. The second-year forward has also dealt with knee and ankle issues this month, further complicating his ability to establish a steady role. His limited minutes and modest production leave him without meaningful fantasy value in standard leagues.