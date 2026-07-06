Lakers' Adou Thiero: Scores 13 in SL win

Thiero recorded 13 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 93-91 double-overtime win over the Heat at the California Classic Summer League.

Thiero put together a solid all-around performance Sunday despite struggling from the floor. He stood out defensively, logging a game-high three steals. Through two Summer League games, Thiero is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in 24.5 minutes per contest. One category he has struggled in thus far is efficiency, as he has shot just 31.6 percent from the field on 19 attempts.