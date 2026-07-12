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Lakers' Adou Thiero: Scores 15 in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thiero posted 15 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 91-70 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Behind a 34-point outburst from Arthur Kaluma, Thiero finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer in the blowout win. He has now scored in double figures in four consecutive outings dating back to the California Classic Summer League. After averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.0 minutes per contest across 25 regular-season appearances as a rookie, the second-year wing will look to carve out a larger role during the 2026-27 campaign.

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