Thiero tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and four rebounds across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 loss to the Warriors.

After an encouraging Summer League campaign, coach JJ Redick intends to give the 6-8 Arkansas product every opportunity to be a key support piece for the Lakers this season. Unlike other spots in LA's rotation, Thiero's position is a bit more wide open, with Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt all competing for time. Although he shouldn't be considered a viable fantasy option right now, he has the potential to be a bigger contributor.