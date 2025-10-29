The Lakers assigned Thiero (knee) to their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers on Wednesday, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Thiero is recovering from a knee injury he sustained toward the end of his college career before being selected by the Lakers in the 2025 NBA Draft. The wing was expected to be ready for the start of training camp, but his recovery has slowed substantially. Per Dan Woike of The Athletic, Thiero has been cleared for on-court contact work, and the next step in his progression is being cleared for 5-on-5 work. He'll be incorporated into team practices over the next week, starting in South Bay.