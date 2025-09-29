Thiero (knee) has still not been cleared to play, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After missing the Las Vegas Summer League, Thiero is still in recovery mode due to a knee injury that he suffered during his junior year at Arkansas. The rookie second-rounder will hope to return before the start of the regular season, though he's unlikely to be available for the start of the preseason. In the meantime, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht will battle for reserve minutes in the frontcourt.