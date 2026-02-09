site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Adou Thiero: Won't go Monday
RotoWire Staff
Thiero (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Thiero has been sidelined since Dec. 30 due to a sprained right MCL, and he remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to suit up comes Tuesday against the Spurs.
