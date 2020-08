Caruso (neck) collected five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, three steals and one rebound in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.

Caruso drew the start at point guard after sitting out Thursday's matchup versus the Rockets due to neck spasms. He struggled from the field in this one but made solid contributions in the assist and steal departments. Caruso isn't much of a scorer but can help out across multiple categories when he earns decent minutes.