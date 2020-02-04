Lakers' Alex Caruso: Added to injury report
Caruso is probable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to neck soreness.
Caruso was also added to the injury report ahead of the Lakers' last matchup due to the same issue, but he was ultimately cleared to take the court. He's averaging 5.4 points, 1.8 steals and 1.6 assists over his last five games off the bench.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...