Caruso compiled six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 16 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Jazz.

Caruso continues to draw starts at point guard in the absence of Lonzo Ball (knee), but he typically cedes the majority of minutes to reserve Tyler Ennis. Such was the case again Sunday, as the 24-year-old saw less than 20 minutes for the fourth straight game. Even when Caruso has hit the 30-minute mark lately -- which has occurred in two games -- he's still taken no more than seven shot attempts, keeping his offensive contributions capped. Given his limited role, Caruso isn't much of a DFS consideration even if he continues drawing starts over the final two games of the season.