Lakers' Alex Caruso: Another modest effort in loss
Caruso compiled six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 16 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Jazz.
Caruso continues to draw starts at point guard in the absence of Lonzo Ball (knee), but he typically cedes the majority of minutes to reserve Tyler Ennis. Such was the case again Sunday, as the 24-year-old saw less than 20 minutes for the fourth straight game. Even when Caruso has hit the 30-minute mark lately -- which has occurred in two games -- he's still taken no more than seven shot attempts, keeping his offensive contributions capped. Given his limited role, Caruso isn't much of a DFS consideration even if he continues drawing starts over the final two games of the season.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....