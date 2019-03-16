Caruso totaled 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block over 24 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Caruso produced another solid stat line in Friday's loss, making contributions across the board. He's a standard league add right now and makes for a modestly-priced flyer in daily formats.