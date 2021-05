Caruso (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Caruso will likely take on a starting role once again with Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) out Friday, but coach Frank Vogel acknowledged that Caruso is still sore. As a result, the 27-year-old could have a minutes restriction and might not be available for the entire game.