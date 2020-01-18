Lakers' Alex Caruso: Available to play Saturday
Caruso (neck) is available for Saturday's game against Houston, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Caruso was forced to exit Wednesday's loss to the Magic early after being elbowed in the mouth. Fortunately, he's cleared concussion protocol and doesn't appear to have any lingering effects. Look for Caruso to take on his usual rotational role in which he's averaged 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 19.2 minutes so far this season.
