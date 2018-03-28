Caruso (concussion) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.

Caruso has been working through a concussion since mid-March, but finally appears to have cleared the NBA's protocol. He'll slot back in as depth in the frontcourt and could see some back-end rotation minutes with Josh Hart (hand) still out. That said, he's still not a player to target for fantasy purposes.