Caruso is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans with a sore right hamstring, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Caruso supplied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in Saturday's 105-88 loss to the Grizzlies, making his first start of the season in that contest in place of the injured Danny Green (hip). Though Green looks on track to return to action Sunday, Caruso is apparently banged up in the aftermath of Saturday's loss. Even if Caruso gets the green light to play, he'll likely move back to the bench and handle a lighter minutes load than he received versus Memphis.